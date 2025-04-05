Top Zim Academic Champions Postdoc Networking At South Africa’s Rhodes University

Professor Sybert Mutereko

By Garikai Chaunza- A prominent Zimbabwean scholar is playing a key role in shaping the academic future of postdoctoral fellows at Rhodes University.

Professor Sybert Mutereko, Director of the Centre for Postgraduate Studies (CPGS) at Rhodes, recently led a successful Postdoctoral Networking Forum in partnership with the university’s Global Engagement Division.

The event, held on March 26, marked the conclusion of the 2025 Annual Postgraduate Orientation Programme and brought together early-career researchers from across disciplines to explore opportunities for academic growth and collaboration.

In his opening remarks, Prof Mutereko introduced the Postdoctoral Framework currently under development and invited feedback to ensure it meets the needs of fellows.

He emphasized Rhodes University’s commitment to nurturing postdocs through three pillars:

Research Leadership – Supporting postdocs to lead interdisciplinary projects.

– Supporting postdocs to lead interdisciplinary projects. Skills Development – Enhancing teaching and research capabilities via CHERTL and CPGS.

– Enhancing teaching and research capabilities via CHERTL and CPGS. International Collaboration – Facilitating global research partnerships and scholar mobility.

“Rhodes University is your platform to grow, lead, and innovate,” he said. “Don’t limit yourself to publishing from your PhD. Think bigger. Apply for grants, start your own research initiatives, and transition into academic leadership.”

Rhodes University Vice Chancellor, Prof Sizwe Mabizela

Rhodes University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sizwe Mabizela, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to postdocs, emphasizing their value to the research enterprise.

“We are determined to ensure that you are not treated as cheap labour, but rather as scholars in your own right,” he said.“Our goal is to help you build strong academic profiles and transition into tenured roles with ease.”

Prof Mabizela also promised increased institutional support, structured programs, mentorship, and funding opportunities, acknowledging the often invisible contributions of postdocs.

“At Rhodes, we inspire imagination, awaken curiosity, and nurture creativity. You have a chance to shape this culture through your mentorship, collaboration, and scholarship,” he said.

Postdoctoral fellow Dr. Sixolile Centane, from the Department of Inorganic-Analytical Chemistry, delivered a powerful address raising two pressing concerns: lack of mentorship in publishing and limited access to funding.

“Publishing is essential for career progression, especially for those aiming for lecturing positions,” she said. “But not all of us had access to academic writing support during our PhDs. We need structured guidance.”

She also highlighted the need for sustainable research funding, travel grants, and support for attending international conferences.

International fellows also flagged administrative hurdles such as visa delays and banking restrictions.

In response, Ms Orla Quinlan, Director of Global Engagement, assured participants that these matters were being addressed at the institutional level.

New Postdoc Fellows Executive Committee with VC Mabizela and Prof Mutereko

The forum concluded with the election of the Postdoctoral Representative Body, designed to give fellows a voice within the university structure:

Chairperson : Dr. Melvine Ouma

: Dr. Melvine Ouma Deputy Chairperson : Dr. Bimbo Faforowo

: Dr. Bimbo Faforowo Social & Community Rep : Dr. Nasiphi Ntshanga

: Dr. Nasiphi Ntshanga Academic & Research Rep : Dr. Eric Maina

: Dr. Eric Maina Secretary : Vacant

: Vacant

Dr. Ouma, originally from Kenya, shared her journey of navigating life at Rhodes with little guidance.

“When I arrived, I felt unanchored — neither student nor staff. I had to figure it out by trial and error,” she said. “I want future postdocs to have a better, clearer support structure.”

The Centre for Postgraduate Studies hosts the Postdoctoral Networking Forum annually to foster peer connections, encourage research collaboration, and introduce new fellows to available support systems.

The Centre also runs ongoing academic development programs aimed at empowering postgraduates and early-career researchers.

