Masvingo Chief Dies At First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Event

By Munacho Gwamanda – Newly-installed Chief Nyajena, born Tungamirai Jerera, tragically died on Saturday while attending an event hosted by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa at Rupike Irrigation Scheme in Ward 23, Masvingo Central Constituency.

Jerera reportedly collapsed while seated on the VIP podium, just behind the First Lady, during her meeting with widows from the local community.

Regent Chief Grace Zengeya confirmed the incident, saying the community was shocked by the unexpected death, which occurred in full view of many.

“I was seated a bit further from him, and we only realized something was wrong when we saw him being carried to an ambulance,” said Zengeya. “I was shocked to learn it was him. He was rushed to Morgenster Hospital, but sadly, we were later informed that he had passed away.”

Ward 23 Councillor Tichaona Machingambi, who was also present, said the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Admore Pazvakavambwa, called for immediate medical assistance after noticing the chief collapse.

“I saw him fall and Dr. Pazvakavambwa quickly called for help. Medics rushed in and took him to an ambulance,” said Machingambi.

Eyewitnesses said Jerera was seated close to the First Lady and Member of Parliament Eddison Zvobgo at the time of the incident.

One source revealed that the chief had arrived at the venue on foot, walking approximately 10 km from his home in Guwa Village.

“He looked healthy and energetic. Some people suspect that his sudden death might be connected to disputes surrounding his chieftaincy appointment, which had faced challenges and delays,” the source said.

The Chief Nyajena throne became vacant following the mysterious death of regent Chief Addmore Zengeya in 2022.

Zengeya had served as acting chief since 2018 after the death of his father.

Since his passing, no formal regent had been appointed, although his sister, Grace Zengeya, intermittently represented the chieftaincy.

In the absence of a permanent chief, local headmen Maregere and Muchibwa handled most traditional affairs.

Adding to the mystery, Madhuviko Manyise—the first headman of the recently established Muchibwa sub-chiefdom—also died under unclear circumstances in a car accident late last year, only a year into his tenure.

Many locals now believe the string of deaths—Jerera, Addmore Zengeya, and Manyise—may be linked to witchcraft, often associated with disputes over the installation of traditional leaders.

The Muchibwa family, known as the Zigadzi (kingmakers) in the Nyajena and Bota areas of Zaka, recently engaged in a contentious struggle to establish their own sub-chiefdom under Nyajena.

-TellZim

