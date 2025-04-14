Sungura Ace Tatenda Pinjisi Dies After Norton Crash Injuries

Harare – April 14, 2025

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | The harrowing image from the accident scene paints a grim picture of the devastating crash that claimed the life of Sungura musician Tatenda Pinjisi. The mangled remains of the silver vehicle show extensive damage to the passenger side, with a blood-stained airbag deployed and twisted metal strewn across the ground. The shattered windscreen and crumpled door frame highlight the violent impact of the collision, which occurred near Norton as the group traveled to Kadoma.



Sungura musician Tatenda Pinjisi has died following a tragic road traffic accident that occurred near Norton on Friday evening.

Pinjisi, best known for his hit track Saina, succumbed to his injuries at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, where he had been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit. His death was confirmed by his brother and fellow musician, Howard Pinjisi, in a statement to Twenty Four Seven.

The accident, which happened as the band was en route to a performance in Kadoma, claimed three lives on the scene, including two band members and a female passenger. Details surrounding the cause of the crash are still under investigation.

Tatenda Pinjisi had carved out a unique space in the Sungura genre, carrying the torch from the late Tongai Moyo and other pioneers while blending modern influences. His lyrical depth and high-energy stage presence earned him a devoted fan base across Zimbabwe.

More details will be shared as they become available.

This is a developing story.

