Triangle Sack Vahombe

Sports Correspondent

Triangle United have terminated the contract of head coach Luke ” Vahombe” Masomere following a dismal start to the season.

The Sugar Boys are currently propping up the Premier Soccer League table with just one point from six matches.

Masomere’s sacking comes as no surprise, given the team’s struggles to find form and consistency. The decision is likely aimed at revitalizing the team’s fortunes and pushing for a more successful campaign. Triangle United fans will be hoping that the change in leadership will bring about a much-needed turnaround in their team’s performance.

