“You Are a Mere Chancer” – Zivhu Tears Into Hopewell Chin’ono

By A Correspondent

Controversial ZANU PF official Killer Zivhu has launched a scathing attack on journalist and political activist Hopewell Chin’ono, accusing him of exploiting social media for personal gain and nursing hidden political ambitions.

In a strongly worded statement, Zivhu dismissed Chin’ono as nothing more than an opportunist riding the waves of public sympathy and controversy to attract financial support.

“This individual (Chin’ono) uses social media to make a living by provoking the system, getting arrested, and soliciting donations,” said Zivhu.

“Having achieved asylum, he’s now targeting Chamisa to secure funding for a potentially fake alternative party.”

Zivhu went further to suggest that Chin’ono’s political motives have been calculated all along, accusing him of shifting allegiances to suit his personal agenda.

“Hopewell’s journey: from ZANU to CCC, now forming his own party. Maybe starting his own party first would’ve been the shortcut to success,” he added.

The remarks come amid speculation that Chin’ono may be eyeing a more direct role in Zimbabwean politics following his vocal criticism of both the ruling party and opposition figures like Nelson Chamisa.

While Chin’ono has yet to officially respond to Zivhu’s latest outburst, the two have frequently clashed on social media over the country’s political trajectory.

