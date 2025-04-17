Gabon’s Aaron Boupendza Dies

Spread the love

Gabonese football star Aaron Boupendza has tragically passed away at the age of 28 after reportedly falling from the 11th floor of a building in China, where he was currently based while playing for Zhejiang FC.

The Gabonese Football Federation confirmed the devastating news in a statement posted on social media platform X, saying: “The Gabonese international died following a fall from the 11th floor of his building in China. Aged 28, Boupendza leaves us as a great striker who made his mark at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.”

Boupendza was a key figure in Gabon’s national team setup and rose to continental prominence during his standout performances at the Africa Cup of Nations. His club career took him across multiple continents, where he impressed with his goal-scoring abilities and versatility.

He began his professional journey at Bordeaux in France before making a major impact at Turkish side Hatayspor, where he emerged as the Super Lig’s top scorer in the 2020–21 season. His prolific form earned him moves across the Middle East, including spells with Al-Arabi in Qatar—where he won the Qatar FA Cup—and Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League.

Boupendza later featured in the United States for FC Cincinnati and then in Romania for Rapid Bucharest before moving to China to join Zhejiang FC in January 2025.

The news of his untimely death has sent shockwaves across the football community, with tributes pouring in from fans, former clubs, and teammates who remembered him not only as a gifted striker but also as a passionate and dedicated professional.

Boupendza’s death marks a tragic loss for both Gabonese football and the global sports fraternity.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...