Mahamba Crushed to Death in Rivonia—Woman at Centre Speaks Out l

Mahamba Crushed to Death in Rivonia—Woman at Centre Speaks Out

By Farai D Hove | JOHANNESBURG – The brutal murder of Zimbabwean national Emmanuel Mahamba in Rivonia, Sandton, has sparked outrage across South Africa and Zimbabwe, as disturbing footage showing the 29-year-old being repeatedly run over by a Ford Ranger circulates widely on social media. Gauteng police have confirmed that the suspect is still at large.

The shocking incident, which occurred on April 5, 2025, has drawn international attention, prompting calls for justice and an end to gender-based and xenophobic violence. In a video viewed over 3.9K times within an hour, Johannesburg-based activist and lawyer Moreboys Munetsi interviewed Ntombi, the woman alleged to be at the centre of the love triangle that led to Emmanuel’s death.

Speaking in the live broadcast on his Facebook page—followed by over 144,000 people—Munetsi announced:

“I am talking to the lady arikunzi Emmanuel Mahamba was in a relationship with and she is the one who caused kuti Emmanuel aurayiwe ne this guy from Uganda. She is going to explain what happened on that day and what triggered kuti atsikwe nemota 3 times.”

During the live conversation, Ntombi confirmed she had previously been in a relationship with Mahamba but ended it in February after concerns for her safety.

“Yes, we were in a relationship. We broke up because some Ugandans recorded a video of me when I was with the guy (Emmanuel). My baby daddy is a Ugandan. So I broke up with Emmanuel for my safety, for my kids and also for the sake of Emmanuel. I stopped talking to Emmanuel,” she said.

The Ford Ranger driver—believed to be Ntombi’s Ugandan partner and father of her children—is accused of intentionally running over Emmanuel multiple times following a heated altercation in the street. Munetsi has since taken up the case pro bono, offering legal support to the grieving family.

“For now, I am giving the family legal support. At the same time, we were encouraging the Zimbabwean community in Joburg to raise funeral money through contributions,” Munetsi told IOL. “The funeral contributions are coming from the Zimbabwean community.”

Munetsi, who is also a successful entrepreneur running Greathope Insurance, confirmed that Emmanuel’s body has already been repatriated to Zimbabwe for burial.

Beyond legal support, Munetsi expressed deep concerns about handling the case within a system he says is riddled with corruption and political interference.

“This is a case of murder—you will have to be very strategic, even when you share information. The investigating officer might be corrupted… Someone says it is under Bryanston Police Station. We will have to find another approach.”

He added that a strategic and cautious approach would be necessary, warning that witnesses could be in danger.

“If they discover you’re the one who is at the front, they can send someone to you to gun you down. There is a recent case where a witness was gunned down inside court.”

While Munetsi called for the full application of the rule of law, many are questioning why the alleged killer has not been arrested over a week after the incident. The case has cast a spotlight on justice delivery, community protection, and the need for cross-border solidarity.

Developing story.

