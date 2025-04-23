Minister Mavetera Portrays Self As A Saint

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Information Communication Technology, Tatenda Mavetera, has drawn attention for portraying herself as a selfless public servant devoted to faith, development, and humanitarian work—though her recent efforts have raised mixed reactions.

Mavetera, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Chikomba West Constituency, recently visited communities affected by a destructive whirlwind in Ward 21, Ringa. While she provided food aid, critics point out that she has not yet delivered on promises to rebuild damaged homes.

Addressing the situation, Mavetera said, “I also visited victims of property damage by a whirlwind in Ward 21 in Ringa. Thirty-one families were affected. We handed over some foodstuffs and continue working together with the civil protection unit to assist especially on the houses which were damaged. We are really sorry to these families. We will continue to assist in any way possible as we are really seized by this situation.”

Alongside her relief efforts, the minister used the Easter holiday to attend various church gatherings in her constituency, where she positioned herself as a devout Christian leader focused on unity and prosperity.

“This Easter, I had the privilege of attending various church conferences across Chikomba West Constituency like the Abundant Grace Ministries in Marirangwe—the councillor in Ward 11 is Cllr Chipunza—and ZAOGA Beatrice Assembly, where Cllr Danisa serves Ward 13,” Mavetera said.

She added, “It was a time of spiritual renewal, community bonding, and meaningful discussions on faith and development. I remain forever grateful for the prayers, wisdom, and unity shared. Together, we continue building a prosperous and God-fearing constituency.”

While her words aim to cast her in a positive light, some community members are questioning the tangible impact of her actions, particularly in addressing the urgent housing needs of those left homeless by the storm.

