Nelson Chamisa Calls For Unity as Nation Burns

By A Correspondent

HARARE – As Zimbabwe faces deepening political unrest and economic despair, prominent opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has issued a heartfelt plea for national unity, urging citizens to come together to save the country from collapse.

Chamisa’s remarks, delivered in a statement on Wednesday, come amid a backdrop of growing tension and calls for mass protests.

War veteran and political activist Blessed Geza has called for a two-day national shutdown, demanding the resignation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whom he accuses of failing to address the country’s mounting crises.

“Come, let us reason together,” Chamisa urged in his statement. “Zimbabwe is our only motherland and heritage country. Together, we must build it!”

The statement struck a conciliatory tone, emphasizing dialogue over division, even as frustration among citizens continues to mount due to soaring inflation, widespread unemployment, and a crumbling healthcare system.

Sources close to the opposition say Chamisa is walking a tightrope—balancing the growing impatience of a restless population with a desire to maintain peace and avoid bloodshed.

“This is not the time for destruction,” a senior CCC party official said. “Chamisa believes in the power of unity, not chaos.”

Geza’s call for a shutdown has further ignited debate across social media and in the streets of Harare, with some praising his defiance and others warning of potential violence.

“We can no longer live like prisoners in our own land,” Geza said in a video message. “The people must rise and take back what is rightfully theirs.”

In contrast, Chamisa’s approach reflects his long-standing philosophy of non-violence and inclusive dialogue. “True leadership is not about taking power by force,” Chamisa recently told a youth gathering in Bulawayo. “It is about earning the trust of the people and working with everyone to bring lasting change.”

As the nation braces for possible unrest, all eyes remain on both the government and the opposition, with many hoping that reason, not rage, will prevail in shaping Zimbabwe’s next chapter.

