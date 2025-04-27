Barcelona Overcome Bitter Rivals Real Madrid In Copa del Rey Final

By Sports Correspondent

In a thrilling Copa del Rey final, Barcelona claimed a record-extending 32nd Spanish Cup title with a dramatic 3-2 win over fierce rivals Real Madrid. The match, played in a raucous atmosphere at Seville’s La Cartuja stadium, went into extra time before French defender Jules Koundé scored the decisive goal in the 116th minute.

Pedri had given Barcelona the lead in the 28th minute with a brilliant curling strike from outside the box, showcasing his skill in a first-half performance dominated by Barça.

However, Real Madrid took control in the second half, with Kylian Mbappé scoring an equalizing free kick in the 70th minute after coming off the bench.

Aurélien Tchouaméni then gave Real Madrid the lead with a towering header from a corner in the 77th minute. But Ferran Torres quickly responded, finding the equalizer in a counterattack in the 84th minute and sending the game into extra time.

Just when a penalty shootout seemed likely, Koundé’s stunning strike from 25 yards secured the win for Barcelona, slotting the ball into the low corner of Thibaut Courtois’ net. The victory marks a significant milestone for Barça, setting the stage for a potential treble.

The win came with a sour note for Real Madrid, as Antonio Rüdiger and Lucas Vázquez received red cards for dissent from the sidelines, while Jude Bellingham was also flashed a red after the final whistle for unsportsmanlike conduct.

With this momentum, Barcelona will look to continue their strong form in Wednesday’s Champions League semifinal first leg against Inter Milan, as they also lead LaLiga by four points over Real Madrid.

