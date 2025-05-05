Is Masvingo Losing Its Smart City Status?

By A Correspondent

Masvingo’s claim to “smart city” status is under scrutiny after city councillors and management were met with widespread litter and poor sanitation during a routine clean-up campaign on Friday.

Despite being part of the nationwide monthly National Clean-Up Campaign, the visible neglect in parts of the city has raised concerns about Masvingo’s ability to maintain the standards of a modern, smart urban centre.

In a statement, the City of Masvingo reaffirmed its commitment to environmental sustainability, saying, “Cleanliness is not just a one-day event but a lifestyle. This campaign is a reminder that people share the responsibility to maintain a healthy environment for current and future generations.”

City councillors, council officials, residents, business partners, and community organizations all took part in cleaning up streets, open spaces, and public facilities in the central business district. Key areas tackled included the Garikai Fruits and Vegetables Market, Chimusana Bridge, and the Chikato Police Station vicinity.

Yet, the campaign also exposed a deeper problem: the city’s ongoing struggle with consistent waste management and public participation. Councillors reportedly expressed concern over the volume of litter found in areas that should be routinely maintained.

One city official, speaking on condition of anonymity, remarked, “It’s discouraging to see how much litter builds up just weeks after the last campaign. We need more than events—we need a cultural shift.”

The city’s own statement echoed this sentiment, urging residents to go beyond monthly participation. “The City encourages all residents to continue observing monthly clean-up days and to adopt sustainable waste management habits in their homes and workplaces.”

As the city battles the visible signs of decay, the question lingers: is Masvingo doing enough to live up to its smart city ambitions?

