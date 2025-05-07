Varakashi4ED Vow To Magnify 2030 Agenda

By A Correspondent

The pro-ZANU PF online movement, Varakashi4ED, has pledged to step up efforts in promoting and defending President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, reaffirming their commitment to the ruling party’s agenda during a strategic meeting held in Harare on Tuesday.

Speaking on behalf of the movement, Varakashi4ED Vice Chairperson Mairosi Watungwa announced that the team is fully mobilized to “magnify the 2030 agenda” by increasing its visibility and influence, especially across digital platforms.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Watungwa said:

“Today, the Varakashi4ED National leadership team, comprised of Chairman Godwin Nkatha, Vice Chairpersons Mairosi Watungwa and Maria Maria Jia Madondo Juma, and Advisor Joseph Kudiwa, held a fruitful meeting with Farai Muroiwa Marapira, the ZANU PF Director for Information, at party HQ in Harare.”

She added: “During this important discussion, we reaffirmed our commitment to remaining loyal to the party and showing respect for its leadership. We also emphasized the importance of discipline in our mandate to defend and promote the initiatives of our Party and Government, while also amplifying the transformative accomplishments of President Dr. ED Mnangagwa towards the attainment of Vision 2030.”

The Vision 2030 blueprint, spearheaded by President Mnangagwa, aims to transition Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy through a combination of industrial growth, infrastructure development, and digital transformation.

Watungwa concluded the message with the hashtag #Chakabatwa, a rallying cry used by supporters to signal unity and vigilance in defending the ruling party’s narrative.

The Varakashi4ED group has grown into one of ZANU PF’s most visible online voices, using social media to engage with citizens, counter critics, and publicize government achievements.

