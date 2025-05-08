Why Are First Ladies Of African Countries Meeting In London

Controversy Brews as African First Ladies Plan London Summit

London, UK – A gathering of African First Ladies scheduled to take place in London next June is facing mounting backlash, with critics questioning why the high-level summit is being held thousands of miles away from the continent whose challenges it purports to address.

The event, which organizers say aims to tackle issues such as maternal health, gender equality, and youth empowerment, has sparked a flurry of criticism online and across African media platforms. At the heart of the debate is a simple but powerful question: Why London?

“It’s an insult to the intelligence of African citizens,” remarked a Kenyan civil society leader. “Why on earth are African First Ladies stampeding to a former colonial capital to discuss African problems? The symbolism is all wrong—and the cost is even worse.”

Indeed, many observers are highlighting the irony and extravagance of staging a summit meant to tackle poverty, education, and women’s empowerment in one of the world’s most expensive cities. The costs associated with travel, luxury accommodation, per diems, and security for the First Ladies and their entourages could run into millions—funds critics argue would be better spent addressing the very issues under discussion.

Economists and activists alike have pointed to alternatives closer to home. The African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, regularly hosts high-level summits and is fully equipped for such events. Choosing Addis—or any other African city—would drastically cut costs, support local economies, and affirm Africa’s growing capacity to lead from within.

“The AU was built for exactly this purpose,” said a Ghanaian academic. “Why ignore it in favor of a venue that adds no value beyond colonial nostalgia?”

Visa politics have also entered the fray. For ordinary Africans, securing a UK visa remains an arduous and expensive ordeal, complete with steep application fees, biometric data collection, and a mandatory health surcharge. Meanwhile, British passport holders enjoy relatively smooth access to most African countries. The contrast has prompted growing calls for reciprocity in visa policies and a reevaluation of Africa’s hospitality toward countries that make it hard for Africans to travel in return.

“These countries treat us as threats, then our leaders go running there to host tea parties,” a Zimbabwean student in South Africa quipped. “It’s a diplomatic embarrassment.”

The UK’s lucrative visa economy—fueled in part by rejected applications and high Certificate of Sponsorship fees—has drawn scrutiny, especially from those who view the summit as inadvertently reinforcing exploitative dynamics between Africa and Europe.

As the planned summit date draws near, calls are growing louder for African leaders to prioritize solutions rooted in the continent. A new generation of African thinkers, youth activists, and policymakers are demanding that the continent stop outsourcing its brainpower and credibility to European capitals.

“This isn’t just about money—it’s about mindset,” said a Nigerian policy analyst. “We must stop validating the idea that answers to African problems lie in Western capitals. They don’t. They lie in Kinshasa, Dakar, Nairobi, and Harare.”

Whether the summit goes ahead in London as planned or is relocated in response to the growing backlash, the controversy has already served as a wake-up call. Africa, many argue, must stop chasing validation abroad and instead invest in the institutions, spaces, and voices that are already reshaping the continent from within.

The big question lingers: Will Africa’s First Ladies heed the call to lead from home—or continue the costly charade of change from afar?

