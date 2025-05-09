Geza Announces Another Date At 2030 Tonight

By A Correspondent| Former Zanu PF Central Committee member Blessed Geza has announced that he will make another public address tonight.

Geza who is pushing to have President Emmerson Mnangagwa removed from office has previously called for demonstrations and stayaways.

Posting on X, Geza said;

“Lets make a date tonight @ 20:30hrs. Good day.”

In a video attached to the message, Geza said he will share explosive details of the happenings in the military.

