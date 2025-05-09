Serious Road Accident at Renco Turn-Off, Masvingo Involving Inter Africa Bus and Mushikashika

Masvingo, Zimbabwe – 9 May 2025

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | A serious road traffic accident occurred early this morning at the Renco Mine turn-off in Masvingo involving an Inter Africa bus and a white Mushikashika (illegal private taxi).

The scene reveals devastating wreckage: the white Mushikashika vehicle was extensively crushed and thrown off the road into the bush, indicating a high-impact collision. Debris was scattered across the tarmac, suggesting the vehicle may have rolled or been struck with force. Meanwhile, the Inter Africa bus veered off the road and crashed into thick roadside vegetation, with visible damage to its front cabin.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that emergency services had not yet arrived at the time the photos were taken, and passengers could be seen standing near the bus in shock. It remains unclear how many people were injured or if there were any fatalities, but the condition of the Mushikashika suggests serious consequences for its occupants.

This route is known for heavy traffic and frequent accidents involving long-distance buses and informal taxis. Motorists are urged to avoid the area while authorities respond.

Check on your loved ones if they were travelling along the Masvingo–Renco route this morning. This is a developing story.

