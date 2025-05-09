Two Killed in InterAfrica Bus and Toyota Probox Collision

INTERAFRICA INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT NEAR TUGWI RIVER

An InterAfrica bus plying the Chiredzi–Bulawayo route via Zvishavane was involved in a fatal collision with a Toyota Probox early this morning near the Tugwi River along the Ngundu–Tanganda highway.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus failed to dim its headlights, temporarily blinding the Probox driver and leading to the crash. Both the driver of the Probox and his passenger died at the scene.

More details to follow.

Source: Our Triangle

