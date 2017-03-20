Chikerema Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering Wife Gillian

GILLIAN MURDER COURT CASE UPDATE Posted by ZimEye on Monday, March 20, 2017

Norbert Chikerema has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife Gillian Zvomuya.

Chikerema, 42, was arrested at the car park of a Lidl store in the Tile Cross area of Birmingham shortly before 5am last February.

West Midlands Police at the time said inquiries suggested that victim Zvomuya (Nyasha Kahari), who was pronounced dead at the scene, had been attacked with a bladed weapon.

According to developments closely followed by ZimEye at the Birmingham Crown Court, three important dates were listed in the hearing; The 20th April which will be a Further Directions hearing, by that date, Judge Trudy demanded that he be notified if there are still any problems.

The next date will be the 18th May which will be a plea hearing, and then then final trial which is listed for the 31st July 2017.

The case opened Monday 20th March. For the second time now, Chikerema appeared in court not physically but via video link. In the last case held in February, Chikerema’s appearance was also arranged via a video link which however became faulty.