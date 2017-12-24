Drama As Kasukuwere and Mnangagwa Say They Both Fled On Foot Into Moza “Tekere-Mugabe Style” While Running Away From Each Other Last Month

Who is telling the truth between Mnangagwa and Kasukuwere?

Are you ready to create a pure “monya” President who vanishes like Kasumuzu Banda and survives every poison attack?

By Farai D Hove| The events of the last 8 weeks which have been filled with much action, drama, trepidation and excitement, have seen the country’s arch enemies Emmerson Mnangagwa and his nemeses Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere making claims against each other – the latest of these is a hot story that they both fled on foot into Mozambique while running away from each other, literally.

Mnangagwa’s escape happened on the 7th November 2017 and Kasukuwere’s was two weeks later, although a Mutumwa Mawere tele-conversation claimed it happened on the dingy coup night of the 14th November.

Mnangagwa on Friday speaking to Zimbabweans in South Africa claimed that he walked over 30km on foot fleeing Zimbabwe into Mozambique. But several witnesses who saw him on the 7th November say that he was actually driven out through the Forbes Border post into Mozambique accompanied by bodyguards and a driver. Yesterday ZimEye.com revealed the satellite map tracker showing where and when he was spotted at the Forbes Border post. Mnangagwa has since been likened to Malawi’s founding President Kamuzu Banda after many of his other claims of assassination including poison attacks were probed and found having serious holes in them.

Kasukuwere on the other hand in a private conversation with businessman Mutumwa Mawere has made claims while speaking of the events that transpired from the day soldiers descended onto his house on the 14th November last month. He said when the soldiers arrived for the first time, he was actually inside the house just as they opened fire.

He said both him and Prof Jonathan Moyo ran away on foot like Edgar Tekere and Robert Mugabe did in 1974. He said this without clearly explaining the connection with Prof Moyo’s presence and how they ended up in the bush together.

When the snipers first arrived, they opened fire on the house and upon that time Kasukuwere sounded the alarm. When the alarm blew up loudly, the snipers retreated while fearing that other soldiers who guard Kasukuwere (personally assigned by the President’s office) would be alerted and there would be a full blown open war.

Readers please note concerning the below claims that Kasukuwere has told ZimEye that Mawere “broke ethics, recorded a private conversation without permission and broadcast it.” He told ZimEye while cautioning people against believing the below narration hook, line, and sinker.

Upon that time they then fled on foot non stop into the bushes where-ever they could find an escape route and flee. He said they even passed through parks and continued on and on…

Said Kasukuwere, “[they] just jumped the durawall and started firing.

“I was inside the house…I think our alarm saved us, I think so, and we didn’t make any noises, we just kept quiet…

“but the alarm continued to go…so …they … after 10 to 15 minutes of heavy shooting then they left.”

Kasukuwere said it was at that point that they quickly left the house and escaped before the soldiers could come back.

Managed to track Kasukuwere – He does not want to talk in public but hear his voice – In search of a better Zimbabwe – But where is wisdom and understanding to be found – G40, Lacoste or nowhere Posted by Mutumwa Mawere on Thursday, December 7, 2017