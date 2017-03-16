ex-MINISTER CHIGWEDERE WITCHCRAFT: Son Fights For Cleansing Ceremony

Former Education minister Aeneas Chigwedere’s son, Mangwiza, yesterday pleaded with the full Constitutional Court bench to entertain his application, seeking to force the whole Chigwedere clan to undergo a cleansing ceremony, claiming postponement of the case would be disastrous as more family members would perish through witchcraft.

Mangwiza’s plea followed an indication by the court to have the matter postponed after it emerged that four of the 32 cited respondents, had not been properly served with papers inviting them to attend court.

Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza, who was leading the bench, informed Mangwiza that the court would not proceed in the absence of confirmation that the outstanding respondents had been served and were aware that the matter was in progress.

“Are you, therefore, saying this matter cannot proceed just because four other respondents are not here? Are you saying we perish because the sheriff has not served other respondents?” Mangwiza asked, but he was interrupted by the court which postponed the matter “sine die to allow applicant (Mangwiza) to file the necessary certificate of service”.

Last year, Mangwiza approached the court seeking an order to compel his father, step-mother and the whole clan to undergo a cleansing ceremony with a view to exorcise the whole clan against alleged witchcraft activities which he claimed were causing several deaths.

In his application, Mangwiza cited the former Cabinet minister Chigwedere, his stepmother Emilia Zharare-Chigwedere, his aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters and 22 others, including Arts and Culture minister Abednego Ncube, Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere, National Council of Chiefs, Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, Traditional Medical Practitioners’ Council, Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers’ Association and the Zimbabwe National Practitioners’ Association as respondents.

In his founding affidavit, Mangwiza said he was still convinced that his father and stepmother were practicing witchcraft and/or sorcery or incorrect cultural procedures that were tormenting the whole clan. – Newsday