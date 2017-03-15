Former Minister Sues Chihuri

Ray Nkosi |Former Education Minister and opposition MDC politician, David Coltart has launched an anti -police legal campaign in which he is encouraging motorists to refuse to pay spot fines.

In the campaign, Coltart is inviting all motorists who would have been abused by the police at their roadblocks to come to him so that he represents them in the courts.

“Dear members of the community, have any of the following ever happened to you or any person you know: unreasonably delayed at a police roadblock because you had insufficient funds to pay a fine? and/or the police refuse to issue you a Form 265 to appear before a magistrate so that the magistrate can determine your guilt or innocence? and/or Car keys being confiscated by the police as means of forcing you to pay a spot fine?,”said Coltart .

Coltart who is also a practicing lawyer, said police had no right to force motorists to pay spot fines.