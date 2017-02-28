Grandpa Bashes Wife, Daughter For Failing To Feed Dogs

Terrence Mawawa, Buhera | A 63-year-old man from Mashinya Village under Chief Nyashanu, Buhera ran amok and assaulted his wife and daughter for failing to feed the dogs.

Jossom Oria Mashinya claimed he was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the offence. He appeared before Murambinda Magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing three counts of domestic violence. Mashinya told Magistrate Mangosi he was under the influence of alcohol such that he was not conscious of what he was doing.

The court heard that on February 3rd at around 9am Mashinya arrived at the family homestead and took a fan belt and assaulted his daughter Lilian Mashinya(26). He then assaulted his wife Felistus Madawo with a hoe handle. He accused the two of failing to feed the dogs .

Mashinya assaulted his wife again on February 5.He accused her of attempting to poison him.The matter was reported at Murambinda Police Station leading to Mashinya’s arrest. Mashinya told the magistrate he had no intention to assault his wife and daughter. “It was not my intention to assault my wife and daughter.