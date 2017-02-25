“I’m Lonely” – Mugabe

Ray Nkosi | President Robert Mugabe has told party supporters attending his 93rd birthday celebrations that he is lonely.

Mugabe in his birthday speech remembers his late siblings, saying only Regina remains.

“When I look back I say ah oh Lord why where these taken before me and why have I lived so long, alone and I cannot answer that,” said Mugabe.

“Unogona kuzvipindura here? hazvipindurike but sometimes I hear a silent voice saying all of you each man, each woman has a mission to fulfill on this world. You have a mandate, that  mandate might run a short time, other mandates might run a longer time.”

Mugabe’s birthday celebrations are taking place at Matopos Junior School formerly known as Rhodes Estate Preparatory School.

