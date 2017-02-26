Jittery Mugabe Minister Blasts Nkosana Moyo

The Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Dr Christopher Mushohwe has dismissed sentiments by former Industry and International Trade minister Nkosana Moyo who was quoted attacking the Zimbabwean Government.



In a message posted on his Facebook page last week, former Industry and International Trade minister, Moyo, attacked the Zimbabwe Government, accusing it of financial indiscipline and failure to grow the economy.

In a statement last night, Minister Mushohwe said Moyo was seeking political attention as he was positioning himself to join an opposition political party.

“It is common knowledge that Nkosana Moyo is being positioned for a faction of an opposition party. It is therefore not surprising that in a bid to improve his eventual political showing, he is weirdly seeking political attention hoping to improve his prospects. Many however, remember Nkosana Moyo as a fugitive from a ministerial appointment made by President Mugabe whom he dares to insult today. The nation is fully aware that Nkosana Moyo was given the responsibility to oversee the Industry and International Trade Ministry in 2000 but instead proved himself to be “spineless” and a quitter when he left Government in 2001 in a rush after failing to contribute anything meaningful to the development of Zimbabwe. Instead of joining hands with other patriotic Zimbabweans in the trenches, Moyo could not withstand the heat and cowardly eloped to foreign lands,” Minister Mushohwe said.

The minister added: “While it is his right to join crumbling opposition politics, Zimbabweans have a right not to expect any solution from a person who deserted them in the past and now, quisling-like, seeks to join another party. Any attempt to besmirch an iconic and principled veteran leader like President R.G. Mugabe is bound to boomerang. Having been associated with a few International Finance Institutions, Moyo should be the first one to understand the reasons why Zimbabwe is in its current economic situation.” – State Media