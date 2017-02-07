Mawarire Wins Google Award Honour | BREAKING NEWS

Google, a company with enough cash reserves to bail out not only the Zimbabwean economy, but the entire African continent’s…

Simba Chikanza | Pastor Evan Mawarire will today (Tuesday 7th February 2017) be announced as one of four finalists for the Google sponsored Index on Censorship’s world Freedom of Expression Awards 2017. Stay tuned for the full LIVE-BLAST at 7am and throughout the day today, Tuesday.

As the man appears for his bail hearing today at 9am, the preacher and his #ThisFlag campaign have been noted for being hugely important for Freedom of Expression in Zimbabwe. Index on Censorship say they believe Mawarire offers real hope for Zimbabwe’s future and commend the inspiration and hope he has transmitted globally.

Mawarire has been shortlisted in the field of Digital Activism – a prestigious prize and year-long fellowship sponsored by Google, a company with enough cash reserves to bail out not only the Zimbabwean economy, but the whole of the African continent and beyond.

Past winners include education campaigner Malala Yousafzai (2013), assassinated Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya (2002) and anonymous Chinese anti-firewall activists GreatFire.org (2006).

