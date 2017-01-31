MNANGAGWA HUMILIATION: Mugabe Grows Cold Feet

Nomusa Garikayi | Mugabe called off the G-40 airport demo against Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa to avoid a show down with the latter’s supporters. So, it has now come to this where the great Mugabe is now being controlled by lesser mortals and even events; the tail is wagging the dog!

“The way he (Mugabe) decided to deal with the warring factions by changing his travel arrangements on his return and choosing, correctly, to dispense with the usual airport rally was a classic Gushungo (Mugabe) move,” was the spin from one Mugabe loyalist quoted in a local paper on Sunday.

“Firstly, this meant that there was no drama at the airport as had been threatened by both the Generation 40 (G40) and Team Lacoste camps.”

It is no secret that G40 is Mugabe’s baby and therefore he was the one who had planned on embarrassing Mnangagwa at the airport.

Mugabe fired Mutsvangwa and his war veteran friends from the party and yet they are still active and are even calling the shots on party matters! They are the ones who got wind of the plan to embarrass VP Mnangagwa and made it clear that they will at the airport to punish the culprits.

Mugabe called off his G40 activists and, to be absolutely certain nothing happened, he ended up having to sneak back in the country without the usual pomp of hundreds of people bussed in to cheer him along and government officials forced to dropping everything to welcome him back at the airport and listen to the longwinded vanity speech of “we did this, we met so and so, etc.”

Everyone used to listen to every word Mugabe said and now it is him who is having to listen to even upstarts like Julius Malema. Malema dominated the media both sides of the Limpopo River for a whole week last week when he told the whole world Mugabe was “so old he cannot even control the spade” and must now go. Malema’s parting shot for the Zanu PF officials too, he called the cowards for allowing Mugabe’s “lead to the death” carryon!

Even Mugabe’s great spin doctors and propagandists were dumfounded by Malema’s no-holds-barred attacked. Mugabe and Zanu PF have showed Julius Malema with honour and praise in the past and, to be fair to Malema, he has returned the favour by mobilised his supporters to give Mugabe a hero’s welcome, notably at the late Nelson Mandela’s funeral.

Journalists sensed the confusion in the Zanu PF camp and they pressed the officials for comment. Malema a “western agent send to destroy the revolutionary party”, one Mugabe apologist said. Of all people, Malema a western agent; how pathetic!

“Many of us are worried sick about what will happen to Zanu PF and Zim when Gushungo is no longer around or at the helm to steer things,” continued the loyalist.

The whole nation is worried sick too about what will happen after Mugabe finally leaves office and for good reason. After 37 years of corrupt and tyrannical autocratic rule in which all power has been in the hands one individual, a control freak megalomania; with the country in economic ruins; etc. the whole country is sitting on the edge of the abyss. Everyone is worried because Mugabe’s departure, anything; can push us over the edge!

All talk of Mugabe being in control is nonsense; Mugabe created this Zanu PF monster and now it controls him. The tragedy is the nation is now caught up in this nightmare. How and when the nightmare will end is anyone’s guess.

We should have implemented the democratic reforms during the GNU, when we had the best opportunity ever, and thus dismantle the dictatorship. Whatever happens now, we must make sure we dismantle the dictatorship at the next opportune moment without failure.