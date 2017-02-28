Mugabe Birthday Bash Shames His Opponents | OPINION

John Sigauke | The 21st February Movement celebrations have come and gone, leaving some misguided secessionists elements with eggs on their faces. Prior to the annual event that marked the 93rd birthday of a revolutionary icon and an African Statesman, Mthwakazi had attempted to incite the people of Matebeleland South, Matobo in particular, which was the venue of the celebrations, to boycott the commemorations and demonstrate against same.

The call was absolutely stirred by narrow-mindedness and tribal drive. “The people of Matebeleland South please go and demonstrate near the birthday bash venue at Matobo,” wrote Mthwakazi in a press statement prior the celebrations. Indeed, people of Matebeleland South went to the bash not to demonstrate but to celebrate the birthday of their iconic leader.

It is interesting that not even a single person heeded that divisive and mischievous call from the people who want to see Matebeleland and Midlands regions getting political independence and territorial sovereignty. What was even more exciting was that even the authors and architects of the boycott and demonstration call did not heed their own call. Probably after second thoughts, they realised that the call was unnecessary. After spending a month urging people to boycott and demonstrate, Mthwakazi and the like-minded must now realise that they will never be successful in dividing Zimbabweans.

Perhaps money was expended in that futile project and the benefactors of Mthwakazi must now be conscious that they are pouring money into a bottomless pit. Zimbabweans will never be divided on tribal basis. As early as Friday, villagers from Matobo were already at the venue waiting for the grand birthday celebrations of their icon the following day. Some of them endured long distances where they even crossed flooded rivers, risking their lives just to be part of the historic celebrations.

According to the villagers, as portrayed in interviews with some of them, the day is a worthy cause that must be respected by every Zimbabwean across every divide one can imagine. “We feel honoured as residents of this area to host such a grand occasion. We wish this event could be hosted again in this area. Of course there are people who don’t want to see good things happening in this country but a sane Zimbabwean will not pay attention to nonsense such as a call to boycott or demonstrate against a noble function like this. “The Gukurahundi issue is a closed chapter which we should only remember as part of our history.

Dwelling on the issue of Gukurahundi for eternal, as it seems to be the agenda of certain people, will sidetrack us as a nation from focussing on our developmental needs. Imagine my brother that the child who was born during the tail of the disturbances is now in his or her mid thirties. Do you think this discourse helps him or her in any way? No Ways,” emotionally said Kholwani Nkala, a local businessman. The secessionists have been misleading ordinary citizens from the Matebeleland and Midlands regions that they are being marginalised. Some of the people from these regions who later had opportunities to visit other regions had to change their perceptions. Many a times, some ended up admitting that their area was far much better.

Even if one goes to Zvimba district where the president hails from, they will be surprised to see that it is an area that is not in any way different from any other area in Matebeleland region or anywhere else in Zimbabwe. So the issue of marginalisation is being raised by people who have not been to other parts of the nation. President Mugabe’s government is an ethically and tribally sensitive administration.

He makes sure that every region is fairly represented in government to an extent that regional balancing takes precedence to merit, in the appointment of government officials. One of the vice-presidents comes from Matebeleland region and that post has been reserved for that region ever since the unity accord was signed. This set up does not exist in other political parties. For example, The MDC-T has four members in its presidium but only one comes from Matebeleland region and the rest are of Karanga ethnic.

There are many government ministers who come from Matebeleland region, some of whom entrusted with very critical portfolios. So the issue of marginalisation is inconsequential. People must cherish the legacy of unity that Father Zimbabwe left for Zimbabweans. His dream was to see the people of Zimbabwe united notwithstanding their tribal and ethnic differences. It will be a show of great respect if people treasure the legacy that Father Zimbabwe left for this country.

He signed the unity accord and nobody can reverse it unless the man himself resurrect and rescind his signature. The unity accord is like a will that can only be changed by its writer. Anyone who does not have his signature on the unity accord is not qualified to change it. Even the likes of Dumiso Dabengwa who claim that they have revived ZAPU, are day dreaming. The only authentic ZAPU was the one that Dr Nkomo led and that ceased to exist in 1987 when the unity accord was signed.