Over 20 Malaria Deaths In The Masvingo Province

Terence Mawawa Masvingo | The deadly malaria disease has killed 20 people in Masvingo Province over the past few months, health officials have said.

Officials at the Ministry of Health and Child Care offices in Masvingo told ZimEye. com this week the 20 deaths were recorded in Chiredzi, Bikita, Zaka and Mwenezi Districts respectively.

The health officials said the disease killed 11 people in Chiredzi, seven people succumbed to malaria in Bikita, one person died in Zaka while the deadly disease also claimed the life of one person in Mwenezi.

Health experts have attributed the increase in cases of malaria to the incessant wet spell this season.

Provincial Medical Director, Dr Amadeus Shamu said health workers were working tirelessly to combat the deadly disease.

“I can confirm that malaria related deaths have been recorded in Masvingo Province. However health workers are on the ground and we hope there will be no more deaths,” said Shamu.

An official at the provincial health offices also said: “There are treatment centres in the affected areas and I can assure you everything is under control.”

Non Governmental Organisations here have blamed the government for a lethargic response to the outbreak of malaria in the province.

” We are readily available to assist the government with medication but the whole thing has been politicised by lazy officials in the Health Ministry. Malaria can be easily treated but there is no commitment from the government,”said a nurse who works for a local NGO.