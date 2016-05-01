Remove Christianity and We Give you Cash, Build Schools for you – Muslims, Dokora

A desperate Zimbabwean government, has been told to remove dominance of Christianity from all its schools in exchange of construction of over 2000 schools by the Islamist States, ZimEye.com can reveal.

The Zimbabwean government urgently needs millions of dollars and about 2100 Primary and Secondary schools to meet the current demand which the cash strapped state may never be able to meet in the nearest future.

To cover the gap, as part of ZANU PF’s Look East Policy, Islamic states have offered government to build the 2100 needed schools within the next ten years on condition it removes Christianity from all its schools and introduces Muslim as the alternative religion.

Dr Shingi Munyeza, the Senior Pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Zimbabwe is quoted in a circular note made available to ZimEye.com, saying the arrangement was announced to the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations at a meeting by notorious Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Lazarus Dokora.

The meeting was held on the 15th of April and chaired by Dr Munyeza.

According to the note, Minister Dokora says that government has no alternative but to buy into the arrangement except if Christian churches can come in and build the required number of schools in the shortest time frame.

The scrapping of Scripture Union from the schools was announced as the first step in that direction.

“We had a meeting with Hon Minister Dokora, The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education on 15 April 2016. We met under the auspices of Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denomination and I chaired the meeting on behalf of our Chairman, Bishop Mukuwanda,” reads the note written by Dr Munyeza.

“In this meeting we agreed with the Minister (that)….. The Ministry needs 2056 new schools and……. Government has a plan to build schools but have no resources…..

“So the Moslem extended their helping hand and offered to build ALL the schools by 2030, all expenses catered for by them…”

“Then they proposed equal rights in terms of religion; they then brought in their suggestions to scrap SU from all educational systems, kind of a precondition….because government had no resources to meet their targets, they were left with no option but to bow down to the demands of Islamic views…. ” reads the note.

“So what these guys do is that they will make sure that education is given for free in their schools, so much so that many Zimbabweans will send their kids to free schools…,” it continued.

Though the ELCZ head office could not be reached, the sources availing the note to ZimEye.com insisted on the authenticity of the document as a genuine report of the meeting held between Dokora and the Heads of Christian Schools.