Remove Christianity and We Give you Cash, Build Schools for you – Muslims, Dokora

79

A desperate Zimbabwean government, has been told to remove dominance of Christianity from all its schools in exchange of construction of over 2000 schools by the Islamist States, ZimEye.com can reveal.

The Zimbabwean government urgently needs millions of dollars and about 2100 Primary and Secondary schools to meet the current demand which the cash strapped state may never be able to meet in the nearest future.

To cover the gap, as part of ZANU PF’s Look East Policy, Islamic states have offered government to build the 2100 needed schools within the next ten years on condition it removes Christianity from all its schools and introduces Muslim as the alternative religion.

Dr Shingi Munyeza, the Senior Pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Zimbabwe is quoted in a circular note made available to ZimEye.com, saying the arrangement was announced to the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations at a meeting by notorious Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Lazarus Dokora.

The meeting was held on the 15th of April and chaired by Dr Munyeza.

According to the note, Minister Dokora says that government has no alternative but to buy into the arrangement except if Christian churches can come in and build the required number of schools in the shortest time frame.

The scrapping of Scripture Union from the schools was announced as the first step in that direction.

“We had a meeting with Hon Minister Dokora, The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education on 15 April 2016. We met under the auspices of Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denomination and I chaired the meeting on behalf of our Chairman, Bishop Mukuwanda,” reads the note written by Dr Munyeza.

“In this meeting we agreed with the Minister (that)….. The Ministry needs 2056 new schools and……. Government has a plan to build schools but have no resources…..

“So the Moslem extended their helping hand and offered to build ALL the schools by 2030, all expenses catered for by them…”

“Then they proposed equal rights in terms of religion; they then brought in their suggestions to scrap SU from all educational systems, kind of a precondition….because government had no resources to meet their targets, they were left with no option but to bow down to the demands of Islamic views…. ” reads the note.

“So what these guys do is that they will make sure that education is given for free in their schools, so much so that many Zimbabweans will send their kids to free schools…,” it continued.

Though the ELCZ head office could not be reached, the sources availing the note to ZimEye.com insisted on the authenticity of the document as a genuine report of the meeting held between Dokora and the Heads of Christian Schools.

  • Mayhem

    Hya world war 3 coming soon mugabe is not bothered as he will be dead soon. He is messing our children’s future. Christians are more peaceful than muslims. Then they will start teaching pur kids to be suicide bombers. Cry my beloved country.

  • Tonderayi

    It was a colonial slave masters strategy on the first place to Christianize our education and governing system and this is one thing that should have been scrapped. We are a people as Zimbabweans, with our own culture and religion, why are our educated Ministers so blind to the fact that, they drag Zimbabweans to Christianity through legislation and now they are talking of instituting Islam. Is that not how we got ourselves enslaved in our own country on the first place, being desperate for Schools in exchange of a particular religion is the worst thing I would ever expect to hear from a learned Minister. What is a school any way, is it a building or cluster of buildings or a curriculum. May be the Minister is not a breast with news from other countries and how this religious thing is destroying governments or splitting them altogether on religious lines. I may not be a christian myself, but surely Zimbabweans need to recover from the colonially instituted sanctioned economic melt down than to hear of another religious melt down by institutionalizing another religion in the name of provision of schools, Cde Minister, you should not even said this on the first place

  • Godfrey

    Hatidi!!

  • Zunzanyika

    What kind of nonsense is this if government has failed just resign. We don’t want to be given conditions for aid. No sharia law in Zimbabwe.

  • Pedro Gorosviba

    Ha ha ha ha unfortunately, neither Christianity nor Islam is native to Zim, and will remain side religions. Majority of Zimbos still practice their traditional stuff, though >80% in secrecy

  • Chabvondoka

    There can’t be worse sell-outs than these ZANU pf thieves and hypocrates. They want to bring Bokoharam and Alshabab in Zimbabwe. Chete ZANU is not different from these and so they are inviting their friends. Any level headed Zimbo insitu and exsitu guys must stand up and resist this madness.

  • Me

    Stupid dokora is a devil. These people that are deceiving him what have they got in their countries, copses lying on the streets and rubbles from suicide bombers. Dokora should send his kids to IS not try to turn our country into a hell on earth . GOD has provided us with better schools and shall provide us with more schools. We don’t need their bloody money.

  • Me

    No Doko haram in Zimbabwe

  • john

    ko kupawo vamwe mukana vamboedzewo kutonga nyika yacho.

  • steve blomefield

    this is an example of christophobia.

    for one thousand years zimbabweans have worshipped mwari. Mwari is the name of God, the real name of God- Mu-ari the one who is. In hebrew Yahweh- I am who I am.

    Allah is the name of the moon God- el lah. .. shortened to allah. They are two different gods.

    Surely the government will not allow Zimbabwe to be subjected to spiritual colonialism, selling out to a divinity opposed to mwari.

    It is like america saying we will build 2000 schools if you allow homosexuality in them.

    The bible warns about the worship of foreign Gods. The worship of foreign Gods will bring certain destruction to Zimbabwe.

    I urge the people of Zimbabwe to resist this sell out

  • Zero Zero

    Is Dokora himself not a Muslim. They should keep their schools and we keep our Christianity in Zimbabwean Schools. Who really is this Dokora. It’s high time we know who he is. Lets us stop this Muslim. These Muslims have been in Zim for a long time how many schools did they build. Given greenlight to do business in this nation and now they blackmail us. Its high time we boycott their businesses and chase them away.
    #NotomuslimbusinessesZimbabwe.

  • Oscar

    This piece of garbage which is only fit for morons to believe is far from the truth. The person who wrote this stupid piece must be under the influence of drugs or being paid to write this for a certain bible thumping fundamentalist Christian group. ISIS is no threat to Zimbabwe or any part of Southern Central Africa. This terrorist organization is not Muslim and its ideology is anti Islamic. They are only interested in the Middle East in and around Iraq. The Bush administration created the conditions for ISIS to take hold in that area. Where is the Middle East and where is Zimbabwe

  • TERRORISM NO!

    WHY ZIMBABWE WHY. BRINGING TERRORISM TO THE COUNTRY IS NOT A SOLUTION. WE SHALL FIGHT ISLAM TO THE LAST MAN. WE ARE NOT MUSLIMS AND WE SHALL NOT TURN INTO MUSLIMS. ZIMBABWE WE SHOULD REMOVE THIS GOVERNMENT URGENTLY. DOKORA SHOULD BE KILLED IF ANYONE CAN REACH HIM . HE DESERVES TO DIE BEFORE HE BRINGS THE QURAN INTO OUR SCHOOLS. WE BELIEVE IN FREEDOM OF RELIGION AND WE CHOOSE TO BE CHRISTIANS AND AFRICAN TRADITIONALISTS AND WE REFUSE TO BE FORCED INTO ISLAM JUST BECAUSE WE NEED THEM TO BUILD SCHOOLS FOR US.WHY CANNOT ZIMBABWEANS THINK THEY CAN HELP THEMSELVES .WHY DO WE ALWAYS EXPECT TO BE HELPED BY OTHER COUNTRIES.MUGABE TRIED THE CHINESE AND WHAT GOOD WAS THAT. THEY TOOK MOST OF THE DIAMONDS TO BEIJING AND NOW WE ARE FORCED TO ACCEPT ISLAM. TO HELL WITH THIS GOVERNMENT AND NO TERRORISM IN ZIMBABWE. MUSLIMS WILL BRING IN THE THEIR BOMBS AND HAJIB OR NIKAB WHATEVER IT IS CALLED AND WE SAY NO!

  • Worrued

    Not All Moslems are Terrorists but All Terrorists are Moslems. We dont want that

  • Jesus’ Disciple

    To me this just sounds like ” kill yourself and we will give you a golden casket” …the love for money is the root of all evil…In Mark 16:15 Jesus says “And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.” and now we are getting a direct opposing message…these guys are simply Anti-Christs!!! there is no better way to prove an anti-christ that having someone pushing to oppose Jesus’ mission/instruction.

  • FreeZim

    I totally agree

  • Murutera

    DR. Munyeza is not a pastor at ELCZ? Makes me doubt this report.

  • Glorious

    To heal with there offer do we have anyone who is not going to school because there are no schools? This is the Islamic plan to rule Africa mining to remove ZANU pf as well. We cant replace a devil with a devil . Lets stand up Christians.

  • Jesus’ Disciple

    The end of the world is now here…this all thing of concern over schools is just a phony, Dokora is a simply trying to find an excuse of building an anti-christ system in the schools.

  • The Real Goboza

    This is the true scenario of they sold their souls to the devil, its always money money money and you dont consider what is in it for the so called good samaritan, if this is how we look east, we better look back to the west before its too late, soon we are going to have boko haram zimbabwe and serious massacres of christians in our mother land. where are we going with this, your exellence mr president sir please help us you are a christian, dokora is trying to bring insanity in our beloved nation. mukati havasi ivo vanoda kuti kunzi zanu pf yakashata here ivava, kunyepera kunge kutida ivo moyo yavo yakatsvamwa. if dokora is failing to make things work in the education system may he step down peacefully not to try to bring his religion to save him, i am sure there are capable individuals like coltart under his leadership though he is from the opposition party we never heard such kind of nonsense. tiponeseyi veduwe we have been running away from re-colonisation and here she comes masquerading as a sheep. God help us see the truth behind this whole scam.

  • thomas

    CHRISTIANS OR MUSLIMS ARE ALL VULTURES CIRCULATING ON OUR CRIPPLED COUNTRY IN THE HANDS OF CHRISTIANITY BECAUSE WE ARE AN EASY PREY,WHY CANT WE TRY OUR ON CULTURE ONES MORE,

  • Mseyamwa

    Ndoozvamaisiira 15 bhidza ichienda nhandi?

  • Open Eyes

    Zimbabwe is a Christian country and Islam through the Quran, commands muslims to fight non believers(Christians and Jews)and not make friends with them. How can they build schools for us when they are against any other faith. This will be the end of Christianity and free worship as we know it in Zimbabwe if we allow these people to build Islamic schools and take over the country. This is “stealth Jihad”, part of a broad plan to Islamise the whole country. People must read the quran to know more about this religion before its too late. These are some of the verses found in the quran
    Quran (9:29) – “Fight those who believe not in Allah nor the Last Day, nor hold that forbidden which hath been forbidden by Allah and His Messenger, nor acknowledge the religion of Truth, (even if they are) of the People of the Book, until they pay the Jizya with willing submission, and feel themselves subdued.” “People of the Book” refers to Christians and Jews. According to this verse, they are to be violently subjugated, with the sole justification being their religious status. Verse 9:33 tells Muslims that Allah has charted them to make Islam “superior over all religions.” This chapter was one of the final “revelations” from Allah and it set in motion the tenacious military expansion, in which Muhammad’s companions managed to conquer two-thirds of the Christian world in the next 100 years. Islam is intended to dominate all other people and faiths.
    This is not a false alarm, read the quran to check for yourself: Quran (2:191-193);Quran (2:216) -Quran (4:95) -Quran (5:33) -Quran (8:39) -Quran (8:67) – Quran (9:30) -Quran (47:3-4) -etc.

  • Max Kufakwejeyi

    I agree with Thomas. I think its time we went back to our own culture. It is an indictment on us that we now find ourselves debating on which of the two foreign/imported religions is the better and bending to conditions they are putting forward to us. Granted, there were bad aspects of our culture that we needed to reform but we did not need to throw away our culture and swallow hook, line and sinker, the imported ones.

  • Max Kufakwejeyi

    I had generally regarded Dokora as a nuisance. But now I realize that he is actually a lot worse than than, he is DANGEROUS.

  • George

    This thing will never come to pass as long as our Lord Jesus is still alive. Zanu Pf you have gone to far. Why cant you just repent from your evil ways. Since 1997 what is it that you claim you have accomplished, from productive farms to mere roads you have destroyed , sports, education and the health sector you have all destroyed that. Those you got eyes to see shall see those who got ears shall hear. Soon thats the end of this Government. It will start by Mugabe’s death followed by mass killings within the regime and finally God will win. Watch this space, God is on work now and no one will stand on his way now, since 1997 they have refused to repent. Those who are out of Zanu pf will remain to testify or confess all their sins that they committed, Farai nekuti makawanirwa nyasha, you have been spared from the wrath of God. Peace be with you all. Fear not for He is alive

  • cnm

    mercy Lord. May God never be removed from our schools

  • Fidza

    Taurai hako iwe John

  • curiousT

    Stop lying. ISIS and Boko Haram are doing what Islam tells them to do. Islam is a very dangerous religion. Muslims need to wake up and reform their religion. There is nothing wrong in accepting that your religion has flaws. Almost all other religions went through similar reformation. Why can’t Islam?

  • Precious Chiduku

    I CAN’T BELIEVE THEY ARE EVEN CONSIDERING SUCH AN OPTION!?? DO THESE PEOPLE THINK (FOR A SPLIT SECOND) ABOUT THE PEOPLE THEY ARE LEADING? AT ALL???

    So many times I question why I am African!!! THIS IS FREAKING DEPRESSING!!!!

  • Oscar

    I do not need to defend a terrorist organizations like ISIS or Boko Haram. These terrorist organizations are overwhelmingly rejected by the Muslim World and their ideology goes against the tenets of Islam. Before you begin shooting your garbage from your poo hole you should get yourself acquainted with Islam, what this great religion stands and what it rejects etc. Seeing you are a moron I do not wish to waste time making an attempt to educate you. You are so stupid and naive to believe this crap that your mind has been made up without looking at the facts.

  • officer

    Islam,chaos and war are inseparable triplets

  • curiousT

    Educate me on Islam? How about you stop making idiotic assumptions about my knowledge of Islam as you don’t even know me. I know this religion full well. I grew up in a country with one of the largest Muslim population in the world. I have studied this religion extensively. It’s a violent religion. There is NOTHING that ISIS and Boko Haram are doing that Mohammad didn’t do. You can always find support for their actions in Islamic scriptures. Mohammad beheaded Jews,, had his critics assassinated, raped his prisoner of war. forced his prisoner of war into slavery. Do you need me to go on? Stop painting this disgusting and violent religion as peaceful. Accept the truth if you idiots care about humanity.

  • Oscar

    It does not matter to me where you lived or how naive you are on Islam. Yes which Muslim will want to associate with a moron who pretends he knows Islam well. Good for you if you have your unhealthy views of Islam which is the fastest growing religion in the USA and in the world. Your f*ucking lies do not impede Muslims from growing stronger we are on the march despite all the distortions you and others will churn out from your foul mouths.

  • curiousT

    As expected, you didn’t counter any of the thing I said about Mohammad and his actions. Instead you started bullshitting about how Islam is fastest growing religion. As if reproducing faster than everyone else is a measure of greatness of an ideology. You know you can’t argue against my position because Mohammad did all those things. So go spread your lies about how great Mohammad was or how great Islam is somewhere else. It’s a violent and hate mongering religion which preaches hatred against homosexuals, endorses slavery, encourages murdering people for blasphemy, encourages beating women. You are delusional for defending such a hate-filled ideology.

  • Oscar

    How can I engage a moron in serious discussion when all that you have said about Islam is from below your belt. Islam marches on moron and you in your foolishness will continue to live in the dark ages. I am not going to pursue discussion with you, an unenlightened moron.

  • curiousT

    Right. The reason you aren’t even attempting to argue against my position is because you can’t. You know it very well. Instead you are engaging in ad hominem fallacy by attacking me personally. Everyone who is reading these comments, see how Muslims like Oscar react to criticism. I criticized Islam and was willing to discuss the flaws that the religion has with Oscar. But he is so offended by my criticism that he attacked me personally instead of engaging in a dialogue. This is how many of these Muslims react. The reason they react that way is because they simply don’t have any response to the arguments that people like me make. So instead they label critics of Islam as “Islamophobe”, “Morons” or “Bigot”. Please see their tactic and wake up.

  • True Zimbo

    then go to Nigeria and help them find their missing girls first

  • True Zimbo

    No, crying is not a solution. Say no to this rubbish and stand against it

  • True Zimbo

    to hell with this nonsense Honorable Minister. saying yes to this will prove you not an honourable man

  • pat

    devil dokora and his agents will never rule in this country in Jesus’ Name. Amen.

  • pat

    no moslems in this country, every mosque to be destroyed in Jesus’ Name.

  • Charles Scott

    And it has really worked for that >80% I see. You sure did a good job of getting rid of those pesky colonialists and replacing them with worthy leaders who are part of the >80%

  • Marlvin

    But nothing went wrong through Christianity its only that our government is proving their selfishness and greediness. In everything they just do as they wish without considering the harm it causes to us. NO ONE WILL EVER WIN A BATTLE AGAINST JEHOVA

  • tonyme

    Zimbabwe is selling its soul to the devil. The Christian Church should not be put on auction. People of Zimbabww should gonor Christ and avoid allowing the Islamic influence. Look atvwhat is hapening in Nigeria, Kenya, Vhad, Cameroon and other countries where Christians are having their heds choped off. Is this what Mugabe and Dokora are settlong for? WE HAVE GOLD , diamonds and manybother monerals. Please set yorbpriorities. Avoid letting moslems in like that. Heds will start falling.