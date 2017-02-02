ThisFlag Mawarire Now A Politician

Pastor Evan Mawarire introduces himself as a politician in-the-wait.

#ThisFlag Pastor Evan Mawarire has come out to reveal that he has considered entering politics. Mawarire arrived back in Zimbabwe yesterday and is currently in police custody, being held on several charges which border on treason. In an interview held with a South-African publication before travelling back to Zimbabwe, Mawarire spoke to the Daily Maverick below is what he says;

Mawarire is also considering running for public office. When he spoke to the Daily Maverick initially, from the United States, he was adamant he did not want to take that route. But by the time we met up in Johannesburg, his thoughts had evolved: “The more I think about the options, the steps going forward, I realise you can only shout about potholes for so long. You start to realise where change comes from. So at some point we have to start saying that for those that have the ability, the passion, or the buy-in from the people, it may be time to throw your hat in.”

Mawarire has also got over his initial disgust at the whole idea of getting involved in the ugly, messy business of electoral politics. He just didn’t like what politicians represented in Zimbabwe – the corruption, the greed, the naked ambition. “It’s the same as when you watch your father beat your mother, you say I will never be a husband. But then, when you grow up, you say you say will be a different kind of husband.” Mawarire, in other words, wants to be a different kind of politician.