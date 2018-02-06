Thousands Expected To Attend MDC Alliance Rally In Masvingo

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo

Thousands of MDC Alliance members are expected to attend a star rally scheduled for the weekend in the city of Masvingo.

The usually sleepy ancient city of Masvingo has suddenly become abuzz with activities as MDC Alliance members prepare for the rally.

The rally will be held at Mamutse Stadium in Mucheke Suburb.

Transform Zimbabwe leader, Jacob Ngarivhume and Nelson Chamisa will be among the main speakers, according to the organisers of the rally.

MDC chairperson for ward 7, Masvingo Urban Constituency, Tafara Masimba said the people of Zimbabwe were ready to show Zanu PF the exit door.

“We are ready to defeat Zanu PF in the coming elections. Our preparations are going on smoothly and we are finalising the logistics ahead of the rally,” he said.

Transform Zimbabwe provincial youth leader, Clayson Chimbidzikai said the MDC Alliance was poised for a resounding victory over Zanu PF.