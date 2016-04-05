War Vets’ Last Chance before Mugabe’s Exit

by Ndaba Nhuku | The next 36 hours are the most crucial final moments in the history of Zimbabwe as Robert Mugabe’s replacement moment draws nearer. These are vital especially after the First Lady Grace Mugabe, said she wishes to wipe out the pride and memory of those who are slowing down the country’s progress with their brag of their military drag. (pun intended). There is sudden silence and trepidation. CONTINUE READING…

“The party is the one that lays down systems and procedures…We might have associations as part of Zanu PF but they are merely associations…You can have charitable associations, war veterans associations, whatever they do, they should come through the party organs….There is no association with powers to dictate what the party has to do, so associations should come through party procedures…We went to war together and nobody can claim to be better than the other, even during the war we used to say politics lead the gun,” President Mugabe said.

President Mugabe, made the above assertion in response to the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), allegedly, advocating for him to resign, or rein in his wife Grace, on her perceived political ambitions to succeed him.

I think the President is right. The War Vets played no better role towards the liberation struggle of our country than anyone else. Without a political leadership they wouldn’t be there. Without our parents feeding them they wouldn’t have fought the war. Thus, we were all together in this horrendous war, and none can claim to be better than the other; or to have sacrificed more than others. It is therefore, foolhardy, for the War Vets who have no designated entitlement to be forcing any party, including Zanu PF, to pick a leader of the Association’s preference as a successor to Mugabe.

Furthermore, even the national Constitution recognises War vets, but doesn’t accord them any right to interfere with internal political party procedures. And please bear in mind that the Constitution says nothing about the ZNLWVA, but recognises war vets as individuals.

What does the Constitution say about War Vets?

23. Veterans of the liberation struggle

1. The State and all institutions and agencies of government at every level must accord due respect, honour and recognition to veterans of the liberation

struggle, that is to say–

a. those who fought in the War of Liberation;

b. those who assisted the fighters in the War of Liberation; and

c. those who were imprisoned, detained or restricted for political reasons

during the liberation struggle.

2. The State must take reasonable measures, including legislative measures, for the

welfare and economic empowerment of veterans of the liberation struggle.

The government has since the late Chenjerai Hunzvi leadership of the ZNLWVA, done a lot for the war vets.

As war vets leader, in 1997 Chenjerai Hunzvi advocated for their welfare needs whilst before, they had just been marginalised and abused to serve Zanu PF political needs.

Hunzvi was the only one who aggressively and bitterly criticised the Zanu PF leadership for profiting itself at the expense of the rest of the war vets who were ignored and left to live in poverty. He managed to force the government to give each war vet $50 000 in gratuities, including some other more exaggerated and ridiculous claims such as the war disabilities, a tax free pension and other freebies in health and education for themselves and their children attending state schools. Whilst this was commendable for them, unfortunately, it was unplanned and not budgeted for, subsequently crippling the economy, hence becoming the first incident that set war vets on a collision course with the general population.

The Constitution also clearly states that: “The State and all institutions and agencies of government at every level must accord due respect, honour and recognition to veterans of the liberation struggle…’’ Thus, this can be under any political party in government, and not particularly Zanu PF. Therefore, war vets should be appreciative that the Constitution covers their welfare needs, and their Association should be able to address concerns pertaining to these with any government of the day. This doesn’t mean the Association has to interfere with political parties by dictating its own wishes. Rather seek to enforce what it is rightfully, entitled to in the constitution without fear or resorting to blackmail.

The Constitution doesn’t exclusively recognise the body ZNLWVA, but recognises war vets as individuals with fundamental rights, just like those of any other Zimbabwean, to belong to an association and associate with any one of their choice. Thus, there is no clause that gives ZNLWVA any special status, it is not in anyway named as such in the Constitution; And there is nothing that says it should force itself or be forced to be an appendage of Zanu PF. The Constitution says,

58.1. Every person has the right to freedom of assembly and association, and the right not to assemble or associate with others.

2. No person may be compelled to belong to an association or to attend a meeting or gathering.

Thus the war vets are not compelled to belong to Zanu PF, hence many of them are found in other political parties; MDC T, MDCs, ZPF, etc. Can they dictate what they want in all these parties? If no, why then do they want to dictate to Zanu PF when their association in the party is supposed to be on voluntary basis? As it is, they have been used to destroy the country by thinking they are an organ of Zanu PF when they are not. The special relationship with Zanu PF or its politicians from the liberation era doesn’t mean forgetting their national role which inevitably crosses to other political organisations.

Whichever way the arguments swing, one thing is certain which is that when the Men of War descend on Harare on Thursday, this will be their last chance to speak into Robert Mugabe’s ears or forever hold their silence and never see another chance, I repeat, never again under the sun, to change the scope and substance of their future. History will mercilessly judge them as either idiots or heroes.