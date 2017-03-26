WARNING-DISTURBING PICTURES: SOLDIER BLOODY ATTACK: Officers Assault University Students

Thirty seven students were viciously assaulted with 14 getting broken limbs…

Soldiers last night in a highly disturbing incident brutally attacked 37 university students in Gweru.

Students at the famous Midlands State University endured long periods of assaults from uniformed officers.00

The Zimbabwe National Students Union has expressed concern following the attack on students “by 15 soldiers of the Zimbabwe National Army at Midlands State University yesterday evening.

“Thirty seven students were viciously assaulted with 14 getting broken limbs and one is feared to have had brain damage and is currently in a coma.

“We are more worried by the MSU authorities who have time to time failed to provide security for students on campus as this is not the first time such an attack has occurred,” the organisation said in a statement.

Efforts to get a comment from the army were fruitless at the time of writing.