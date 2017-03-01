Windfall For Suspended Zanu PF Councillors

Three Zanu-PF councillors in Gweru who were last week acquitted of gross misconduct will receive about $15 000 in backdated allowances.

Clrs Tiripapi Chipondeni, Charles Simbi and Joas Tsanyau will get allowances dating back to August 15, 2015 when they were suspended.

The Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Cde Saviour Kasukuwere, said the councillors were entitled to the allowances following their acquittal.

An independent tribunal headed by Mr Isaac Muzenda investigated 15 councillors for alleged gross misconduct, incompetence and mismanagement of council funds.

The three councillors are each set to get $4 750 for the 19 months they were on suspension while 10 MDC-T councillors will get nothing after having being found guilty of some of the charges they were facing.

“The three councillors will be paid their allowances backdated to the date they were suspended because they were found not guilty by the independent tribunal. Those who were found guilty but were reprimanded will get nothing from the council,” said Minister Kasukuwere.

The minister last week fired Gweru Mayor Hamutendi Kombayi and Clr Kenneth Sithole after a recommendation from the tribunal. He said by-elections will be held in the wards left vacant after the firing of the two MDC-T councillors.

“The town clerk (Ms Elizabeth Gwatipedza) will work on modalities to the effect that the council by-elections are held in the vacant wards,” said Minister Kasukuwere. – State Media