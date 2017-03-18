ZIMBABWE AN ISLAMIC STATE: Dokora Gets $20mil to Build 83 Muslim Schools

By David Moyo| Primary and Secondary Education Minister Lazarus Dokora who says Islam was the nation’s number one religion at independence in 1980, has secured a large $20 million loan from Islamic organisations to build Muslim schools in Zimbabwe.

As part of a controversial grand plan to make Islam dominant in Zimbabwe’s education system, described as an ‘Islamic Jihad’, Dokora last year announced government has secured a loan of $20 million from the Organisation Of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to facilitate this move. Dokora says Islam was Zimbabwe’s designated indigenous religion which was number 1 in 1980 and Christianity at number 4 (CLICK HERE TO READ).

The development, critics say, could place Zimbabwe already a pariah state in an uneasy situation with the rest of the world in the fight against radical Islam and the continued threat to global peace and stability by groups that include the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria – ISIS. Nigeria and Kenya are some of the African countries that have suffered the most incredible and devastating terrorist attacks in recent history.

The most popular Islamic international organisations funded by OPEC include Muslim Brotherhood, Muslim Students Association, Taliban and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Dokora announced that government has since identified sites for the first 17 of the thousands of schools to be funded under the Islamic states arrangement with government.

Dokora angered Christians in Zimbabwe by shooting down traditional Christian activities in the country’s education system, that soon saw the banning of scripture unions in the schools.

Said Dokora, “we have managed to get a loan of $20 million from OPEC to build the first seventeen of those schools while the rest is being finalised with other similar international private partners.”

Dokora also said government will build 83 schools throughout the country through joint ventures with unnamed international private players while the first 17 of these will be funded by a $20 million loan facility from OPEC.

“The Ministry had identified sites for the roll out of 83 schools to be built in the country and in the next few weeks we should begin to do the financial closures for the projects,” he said.

OPEC is a permanent intergovernmental organization of 13 oil-exporting developing nations that coordinates and unifies the petroleum policies of its Member Countries

Led by Saudi Arabia in its international funding activities, OPEC has been very consistent in emphasising the promotion of Islamic fundamentalism as a prerequisite for the release of its funds.

In another revelation through the state media, Dokora was quoted as having agreed to have Islamic states build up to 2000 schools in the country with the states demanding for the removal of Christianity as the dominant religion in schools and promotion of Muslim.

Addressing the delegates, Dokora assured that government has found partners who will be able to build the 2056 schools needed in the country within the shortest possible period.

Dokora called on Zimbabweans not to resist the opportunity provided by the OPEC countries to build schools in the country.

“This is a key area where everybody has to participate. It would be sad if we miss this opportunity to develop the infrastructure for the schools we need. We need to make rapid progress,” said Dokora amidst confusion in his audience.

Islamic state

Meanwhile Dokora this year has said that Islam was Zimbabwe’s first religion at independence.

Speaking at a February function, Dokora listed the Islamic religion as number one for Zimbabwe while pushing Christianity down to number 4.

While addressing panelists Dokora responded saying:

“And then of course there were the questions raised that: ‘is my my child going to be taught Islam?, is my my child going to be taught indigenous religion?’ said Dokora.

He continued saying, “in 1980 the curriculum that we fashioned for the republic, includes Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Christianity, Bhudiism,” he voiced while using his fingers to elaborate the importance by order.

He emphasised saying, “I was a teacher, I was just a teacher in the classroom, and those were introduced at Grade 2.”

He reiterated his comment saying that the curriculum has always had the religions in the order laid out according to his list.

“Do you think we should take these themes and teach them to ECB? Can I follow your thread, because you think its a new thing, and I am trying to get you to appreciate that it has always been there in the formula (order) that I have described to you..” WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

