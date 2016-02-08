Mafoha Seriously Ill, Govt Admits

By Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| Following months of speculation and evasive talk, the government has finally conceded Masvingo State Minister Shuvai Ben Mahofa is seriously ill and will “not report for duty anytime soon”.

The Masvingo Provincial Admistrator, Felix Chikovo last week said Mahofa has not reported for duty over nearly two months, because she was not feeling well adding he did not know when the minister would resume her duties.

The development comes after she was reportedly poisoned nearly two months ago at the December Zanu PF annual conference held in Victoria Falls.

“The minister has not been coming to work -that is very true but you can ask her director for further details on the matter,” said Chikovo.

An official in the Provincial Administrator’s office at the Benjamin Burombo Building told ZimEye.com minister Mahofa was seriously ill and would not report for duty anytime soon.

“Let me tell you what is happening -Mahofa is seriously ill and we do not expect her in the office as yet because she needs time to recuperate. I cannot tell you the cause of her illness but it is true she is not well,” said the official.

Mahofa has not appeared in public since the Victoria Falls Conference.

There are reports pointing that Mahofa was poisoned at the conference following her public clashes with First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Other government sources however claimed Mahofa has been forced to extend her leave by state security agents who have been instructed by Mrs Mugabe to block her from resuming her duties.

The director in the State Minister’s office Kudakwashe Machako claimed two weeks ago Mahofa would be in office this month.

Further pressed on the matter Machako said he was out of Masvingo for a workshop and he was not sure “whether the minister” was back in the office.