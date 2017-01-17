MUGABE GONE : The Succession Fear Factor, Mnangagwa Vs Grace

1

Tinotenda Mrewa | Zimbabwe is on the verge of irredeemable collapse at a time that ZANU PF has expressed confidence in the leadership of President Robert Mugabe, today I will take a leap forward to explain the supposed ‘confidence in the leadership of the purported revolutionary leader’ and unpack the mysticism of succession politics in ZANU PF.

The reason why we devote so much effort on analysing the genealogy of politics in Zimbabwe is because of the warped political justice system that has seen the conflation of state and ZANU PF into one unit, that smacks of the ideals of both the liberation struggle and the modern democratic aspirations of generations to come.

By design, ZANU PF is presided over by an octogenarian leader who has all but been succeeding himself over the last four decades. The ruling party (ruling not governing) now finds itself in a precarious war to succeed Mugabe either by default or crook and factions are forced to lay praise on mediocrity.

Because of unresolved and absent succession plan the two major factions in ZANU PF (Mnangagwa’s Lacoste and the G40 fronted by Grace Mugabe, Kasukuwere and Jonathan Moyo with the support of Mugabe) find themselves either propping their images to succeed Mugabe or preferring the continuation of the status quo. Each faction has been on the rampage promising to annihilate the other in the event it takes over power, we have heard the likes of Tsenengamu and the ‘we will arrest you phenomenon’ as if the Lascoste faction has saints.

Similar sentiments are shared by blind followers like Ceasar Zvayi and the myopic Energy Mutodi and yet Zimbabwe cannot afford the leadership of Grace Mugabe and company, they are lethal surrogates of an obsolete system. A progressive Zimbabwe should never accommodate the presidency of either these two factions.

The continuation of the present will benefit either factions as they edge to annihilate each other preferring to rely in the adage quantum that given time either of the factions will disintegrate. Such divisions are at the core of the heavy electoral loss during the Norton by-election and manifested themselves in the spinning of context on the man and the famous mug inscribed “I’m the Boss.”

The stalemate in ZANU PF will only further impinge on personal and national development given what I have alluded to in earlier discussions and there is little hope that the party will find itself glued together in 2018 as in previous elections raising higher possibilities of the Bhora Musango phenomenon. However, there is no direct correlation between the developments in ZANU PF and the concept of power transfer to an opposition party.

Given the nature of carrot and stick politics that Mugabe has crafted over the last 37 in power none of the factions will be comfortable to come out in the open and support the exit of Mugabe in the impending ZANU PF electoral defeat in 2018. Mugabe’s two factions will prefer a stalemate and the overthrow of the existing is only an aspiration of democracy loving citizens.

What citizens should brace themselves is what the opposition still needs to share, that is, a strategy to defend the vote and mobilise for electoral success given the levels of demobilisation among citizens. In the absence of this strategy ZANU PF and Mugabe will not meet their Waterloo in 2018.

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE

  • PROUDLYTRIBALISTIC SHONA HATER

    THE SHONA GUKURAHUNDI ZIMBABWE STATE!!

    Ambitious ‘Lizard’ Mnangagwa will never rule Zimbabwe
    by Israel Dube

    Zimbabwe is a Zezuru/Korekore paradise. It is fine for ambitious Mnangagwa and his Lacoste faction to flirt with the idea of taking over power in Zimbabwe but that will remain a pipe dream.

    Mugabe and Mnangagwa have never been good buddies since the later’s first attempt to take power through the failed Tsholotsho Declaration. His elevation to the position of Vice President was nothing but elimination by promotion. This strategy has worked like magic for the Zezuru/ Korekore alliance operating under the moniker name G40.

    It was as if someone was saying, ‘is this what you want as president?’ Ngwena the Lacoste has been exposed. The guy is very far from being presidential material. Latest events attest to a spineless and an overated lizard.

    Everyone now knows that he is crude and plain, has no grass-root support, is unelectable, lacks oratory skills, lacks character, colour and charisma. Without these elements you are a non-entity in politics. If it is political hand holding, he needs a very firm one. Clearly the success of his presidential bid depends on the mercy of the appointing power or internal electorate, which he clearly does not have. After all it would not be long before he is disappointed from Vice Presidency.

    A small section of angry war veterans who are loyal supporters of Mnangagwa’s cause denigrate Mugabe at every opportunity available while his noisy lap dog, Energy Mutodi does not hesitate to bite the very hand of the appointing authority that should anoint his master. In the process, spilling the juicy contents of the “Mug Declaration” into public domain. Hayi bo! The left hand should not see what the right hand is doing.

    If he is to go it alone he will have to summon all his eliminationist skills to send Mugabe and a few others to Heroes Acre. That is the only option available to him. But the question is does he have the courage to declare Mugabe a national hero?

    Otherwise all political strategic positions and levers of power are held and jealously guarded by the Zezuru/Korekore alliance. Since 1980 the Zezuru in collaboration with their surrogates, the Korekore, having been ably assisted by the British, have dominated everything and anything that has economic and political power in Zimbabwe and have empowered themselves over the years to dominate Zimbabwe to the exclusion of other ethnic groups.

    The President of Zimbabwe is a Zezuru. The capital City (Harare) is situated in the Zezuru controlled area and carries a Zezuru name. The head of the Zimbabwe defence Forces is General Constantine Chiwenga formaly Dominic Chinenge is a Zezuru and almost half of the top commanders with the rank of Colonel and above in the ZDF are Zezurus, 60% of the boots are Karanga. The head of the Central Intelligence Organisation Major General Happyton Bonyongwe is Zezuru, almost half of intelligence officers with the rank of Provincial Intelligence Officer and above are Zezurus, 60% of the boots are Karangas. The head of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri is a Zezuru and half of the police commanders with rank of Assistant Commissioner and above are Zezuru, 60% boots are Karanga.

    The head of the Air Force of Zimbabwe Air Marshal Perence Shiri is the first cousin of President Robert Mugabe. Both are using Karanga surnames to hide their identities. Half of the commanders with the rank of Group Captain and above are Zezuru, 60% boots are Karanga. The head of the Prisons of Zimbabwe Major General Paradzai Zimondi is Zezuru. Almost half of the commanders with the rank of Colonel and above are Zezuru, 60% boots are Karanga.

    Chief Justice of Zimbabwe, Godfrey Chidyausiku is Zezuru and the Judge President George Chiweshe is Zezuru and almost half of the judges are Zezuru/ Korekore. Nearly half of the cabinet of Zimbabwe since 1980 has been composed of Zezuru/ Korekore and half of the permanent secretaries are Zezuru and Korekore.

    All Ambassadors in major countries in the world are headed by Zezuru/ Korekore. The Registrar General Tobaiwa Mudede is Zezuru. The Chairperson for Zimbabwe Electoral Commission who is also Secretary for Judicial Services Commission Ms Rita Makarau is a Zezuru, while Chairperson for Public Services Commission Mariyawanda Nzuwa is a zezuru, the Commissioner General for Taxes Gershom Pasi is Zezuru, half of the Chief Executives of strategic Parastatals and banks are Zezuru and Korekore.

    The Chairman for Zimbabwe Football Association is Philip Chiyangwa is a Zezuru. All strategic positions in the government and private sector are held by Zezuru or Korekore and half of Zanupf Politburo and strategic positions are held by Zezuru in case a non Zezuru/ Korekore is appointed to hold a strategic position a Zezuru or Korekore who is more powerful than him is appointed as deputy and will bypass the boss and report directly to President Robert Mugabe. The Zezuru/ Korekore have 4 provinces out of 10. Does the double fool Emmerson Mnangagwa thinks all this happened by coincidence? The ambitious Lizard cannot see what is happening everyday in front of his eyes and does not know that Zimbabwe is a paradise for Zezuru and Korekore tribes.

    Matebeleland is breaking away from this forced marriage and re-establish her statehood that was lost on 3 November 1893. Give Matabeleland 20 years and come through our border with Zimbabwe at Eguqeni border post in Qwe Qwe or Umgandani border post in Masvingo and see the huge and amazing difference since breaking away from Zimbabwe. Never mind who takes over from the Genocidaire President Robert Mugabe Zimbabwe shall remain a failed state.

    Siyaphambili !
    Sizalithatha elingelethu noma kanjani.
    Izenzo Kungemazwi!

    Israel Dube
    MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs