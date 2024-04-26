DeMbare, Chegutu Pirates Match Abandoned

Spread the love

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 8 between Chegutu Pirates and Dynamos was abandoned due to crowd trouble.

The game had entered a stoppage period after the 90th minute.

The visitors scored deep into the additional time to break the deadline through Donald Dzvinyai.

The goal, however, was disputed after it was seemingly cleared off the line, and this forced the home team’s fans to invade the pitch protesting.

Elsewhere, CAPS United returned to winning ways after beating Green Fuel 3-0.

Second half goals from Wayne Makuva, Rodwell Chinyengetere and William Manondo handed the Green Machine three points that lifted them into ninth place.

Manica Diamonds beat Arenel Movers 1-0 in the other matchday 8 game played on Thursday.

Soccer 24 News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...