Billiat Fumes Over Red Card

By Sports Correspondent |ZimEye

In a riveting twist of events at Rufaro Stadium, Khama Billiat, former Warriors star, found himself thrust into the spotlight as he dramatically exited the pitch before the match’s climax.

His departure was prompted by a contentious red card for dissent during Yadah FC’s 0-1 loss against Herentals.

Billiat, renowned for his prowess and grit on the field, was visibly incensed following referee Thanks Nyaungwe’s decision to issue a straight red card in the 68th minute. The tension escalated amid a series of unchecked dangerous tackles, adding fuel to the fiery atmosphere.

The sight of Billiat, accompanied by his daughter Kimberly, storming off the field sent shockwaves reverberating through the stadium, underscoring the heightened emotions prevailing during the game.

