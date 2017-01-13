PICTURE: ZRP Cop Caught In The Act “Inserting Manhood Into Minor’s Private Parts”

Staff Reporter| In a shocking incident that left Dulibadzimu residents in Beitbridge shocked, a senior cop based at Bulawayo Legal Services, Paul Taruberekera was caught in the act with his pair of trousers unzipped in the middle of the night inside Letwin Mudhara’s house at number 185 Dulivadzimu in Beitbridge.

On 4 December 2016 at around 2300hrs Mr Taruberekera realised that Letwin was attending a funeral of a neighbour and he decided to sneak into Mrs Letwin’s house where her minor children girls were sleeping. Luck ran out of him as the mother of the minor decided to go home and check her kids that’s when she discovered that the door was open.

Upon entering the house, Letwin got the shock of her life as he saw Mr Paul Taruberekera hiding behind the door. Letwin ran to check her girls who were sleeping alone and discovered that a 9 year old girl had been removed her underwear and Mr Taruberekera was still in the house with his trousers’s zipper undone.

Letwin questioned Mr Taruberekera why and what he was doing in her house in the middle of the night and he failed to give a satisfactory reply. Taruberekera was also questioned on how he entered the house and on whose permission but he failed to answer . Letwin screamed for help and people who were at neighbour’s funeral came to her rescue.

Mr Taruberekera tried to resist being taken to Beitbridge police but people managed to drag him to Beitbridge and the two police officers who were on patrol also help to take him to police station where a docket of attempted rape was opened Beitbridge RRB2889626.

During the time Taruberekera was being taken to police station he was very violent as he tried to resist arrests and he assaulted the police officers who had arrested him.

ZimEye has found Dulibadzimu residents are now worried on how the matter is being dragged by Beitbridge police officers.

Efforts by the complainant to pursue the matter since 4 December 2016 have hit a brick wall since no action to take matter to court have been taken. The whole of December Taruberekera was seen moving freely in Beitbridge and he had vowed that nothing will happen to him since he is a police lawyer and also well connected in Beitbridge.

“We are now wondering if ever this minor will get the justice in the matter as justice delayed is justice denied. May please the child rights protection groups intervene in this matter as no one is above the law,” a source said.