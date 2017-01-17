Tsvangirai Hangs On Mugabe’s Last Breath

Staff Reporter| MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai has said his future is hanging on President Robert Mugabe’s life.

The MDC leader says his right to his Highlands mansion is limited to President Robert Mugabe’s life with whom he has a secret deal, SEE DIRECT WORDS BELOW.

Tsvangirai who has over the past years survived on the sole largess of President Robert Mugabe his boss during the Government of National Unity, is set for a bleak financial future after Mugabe dies.

Tsvangirai has defended his prolonged stay in the government owned Highlands mansion saying that only President Mugabe knows the deal and why he is still there.

When probed by journalists on earlier threats by Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere to evict Tsvangirai from the mansion in Highlands, he said: “I am not answerable to Saviour Kasukuwere. He doesn’t know anything about this house. He is just trying to make political hot air out of something that he doesn’t know. He doesn’t know that I have a house which has a contract and I advise him to talk to President Mugabe before he starts uttering something that he doesn’t know.”

To further compound Tsvangirai’s post Mugabe survival strategy, the former PM now also claims that a $70 000 handout from Mugabe was an entitlement, part of his pension benefit.

A weekly newspaper the Financial Gazette, however, pours cold water over Tsvangirai’s claims on many fundamental procedural issues to do especially with the right office that handles pensions.

Tsvangirai it is reported, is receiving benefits directly from Mugabe’s own pocket, that are not recognised in any stipulated Zimbabwean law, to make matters worse for the self proclaimed democrat, are not known even to parliament; meaning that Tsvangirai in the long term will be a victim of the lack of transparency in the handling of important financial matters.