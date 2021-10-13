Citizens Are Surviving On Kungwavha Ngwavha – President Chamisa On Economic Crisis

Tinashe Sambiri| MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa came face to face with the plight of suffering citizens in Masvingo Province.

President Chamisa is in Masvingo this week for stakeholder meetings and consultations.

See statement below:

I’M so energized by the solid support here as I continue this Communities & Citizens Interface, a tour of rural parts of Zimbabwe…

I had meetings in Chivi,Ngundu,Mwenezi,Chingwizi & Rutenga.Zpf tried disrupting but failed.

I saw how the majority of Zimbabweans are suffering and struggling to make ends meet.

Kungwavhangwavha. Life is really hard. Poverty in communities is real.

The message is resoundingly #NgaapindeHakeMukomana. Thank you Zimbabwe! #Godisinit