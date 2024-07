What Did VP Chiwenga Say To President Macron?

What do you think Chiwenga said to Chamisa-age-mate Macron upon shaking his hand?

The VP and his Wife Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi Chiwenga have been received by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at the Presidential Palace in Paris, France ahead of the official opening of 2024 Olympic Games. Pics:

