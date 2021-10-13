Duo Nabbed For Kidnapping, Robbing Passengers

By A Correspondent- Two people have been arrested for kidnapping and robbing passengers along Bulawayo Road.

Christopher Nukarume, 38, and Raymond Dirwai, 43, are reported to have demanded groceries and cellphones from passengers they picked in Kuwadzana.

They also refused to drop them at their respective destinations.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest urging people to use buses and commuter omnibuses registered under Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO).

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of two suspects in connection with cases of kidnapping and robbery which occurred along Harare-Bulawayo Road near Whitehouse on Friday,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

“The two suspects who were travelling in a Mazda Bongo vehicle, AET 9775 offered transport to seven complainants in Kuwadzana who were going Granary, Riddleridge Park and Whitecliff.

“Along the way the suspects demanded cash and valuables from the complainants while refusing to drop off the complainants at their respective destinations.

“One of the complainants surrendered a cellphone while the other complainant grabbed the handbrake and the vehicle stopped leading to the arrest of the suspects.

“Police continues to warn people engaging in criminal activities that the law will always catch up with them.

“We are urging people to shun all illegal transport vehicles and rely with transport registered under ZUPCO to avoid loss of lives and robberies associated with these mushikashika,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

Meanwhile, police have announced names of the three victims of a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 8km peg along Roy Buffalo Range on Saturday in which four people died while ten others were injured.

The victims were positively identified as Wilbert Mutusva, 43, of Tsvovani in Chiredzi, Ester Chiromo, 59, of Village 1 in Chiredzi and Revai Machengete, 39, of Gumbo village in Zaka.

Ass Comm Nyathi said police are appealing to the public with missing relatives to visit Masvingo General Hospital mortuary to assist in the identification of one of the male victims.-H-Metro