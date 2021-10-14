Zanu Pf Welcomes UN Special Rapporteur

Share











The ruling Zanu-PF has welcomed the impending visit by United Nations Special Rapporteur, Dr Alena Douhan, to review the impact of the illegal and unilateral sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the Western world.

Addressing the media at Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare, acting party spokesperson Dr Mike Bimha said the visit will lay bare the negative effects of sanctions on Zimbabweans.

He said Dr Douhan was coming to interact with the people and Government to unpack the disastrous impact of sanctions.

“Zanu-PF is fully convinced that the Special Rapporteur will be able to witness and uncover how these sanctions have been causing untold suffering to our people as well as the Government and business.

“We had never received a Special Rapporteur on sanctions from the global body as a country since the illegal sanctions were imposed.”

“Today we express our gratitude and a warm welcome to the Special Rapporteur as she prepares to come to our beautiful, peace loving nation Zimbabwe.”

Bimha said the visit was made possible through the efforts of the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa for sanctions to be removed.

Dr Douhan is set to visit the country from October 18 to 28 to assess the impact of the unilateral embargoes and restrictive measures on the enjoyment of human rights.

October 25 is the day set aside by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to call for the unconditional removal of the illegal economic sanctions that have choked Zimbabwe’s development for two decades and Dr Douhan’s visit will coincide with the commemoration.

Experts and political players say the visit by the UN expert is also an indication that the world is now appreciative of the negative impact that the sanctions have had on the country’s development.

The visit by the UN Special envoy also comes at a time the country has received overwhelming support at this year’s United Nations General Assembly in the United States where various countries also called for the removal of the illegal sanctions.

-statemedia