#BREAKING- Mufundisi Mabaudhi Dies

Share











By A Correspondent- Popular radio pastor Mufundisi Mabaudhi has died.

The development was revealed by his son, Rowdy Mabaudhi who said:

My father Mufundisi Mabaudhi, most of you know him from radio programmes, Zvidzidzo Zvebhaiberi, Chikritsu neTsika, Sunday morning service.

He is no more, vadanwa naMwari vakadavira meaning he has been promoted to glory.

I’m not okay!

My father Mufundisi Mabaudhi, most of you know him from radio programmes, Zvidzidzo Zvebhaiberi, Chikritsu neTsika, Sunday morning service. He is no more, vadanwa naMwari vakadavira. I'm not okay! pic.twitter.com/dKJXxOyTwP — Rowdy G. Mabaudhi (@mcbaudy) October 15, 2021