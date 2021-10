Zanu PF Thugs Vandalize MDC Alliance Vehicle..

ZANU PF thugs this afternoon vandalized a vehicle in which our Youth Acting Organizer, Lovejoy Chitengu was traveling in. This happened at Mupandawana,Gutu. He was headed to Bhasera. We shall not fold our hands in face of provocation!

More details to follow… (https://twitter.com/chumasteve/status/1448621734710714372?s=20)