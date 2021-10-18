ZimEye
Shes correction distorted history that @edmnangagwa went to school in Zimbabwe and is a lawyer, listen carefully sis varikuti this guy akaita course yekuvaka kuCopperbelt in Zambia kwete nhema dzatinoudzwa nana @nickmangwana
— Joshua Generation (@GMupanedende) October 18, 2021
Shes correction distorted history that @edmnangagwa went to school in Zimbabwe and is a lawyer, listen carefully sis varikuti this guy akaita course yekuvaka kuCopperbelt in Zambia kwete nhema dzatinoudzwa nana @nickmangwana
Who's sister is this, what in the world is she saying, and how does that benefit Zimbabweans? pic.twitter.com/j0A2uLV1tt— ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 18, 2021
Who's sister is this, what in the world is she saying, and how does that benefit Zimbabweans? pic.twitter.com/j0A2uLV1tt