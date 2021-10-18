Mwonzora Intensifies Chop On Chamisa Loyalists

By A Correspondent- The MDC-T chairperson Morgen Komichi said legislators and councillors who were elected to office on an MDC Alliance ticket in the 2018 elections must submit to party president Douglas Mwonzora or else they will face the chop.

Komichi made the remarks while speaking in an interview on OpenParly Twitter Grill recently.

He said that his party was serious about issues of recalls arguing that people cannot use his party to build another party.

Komichi asserted that while he was aware that some people have no representatives due to recalls, he does not regret it because he wants people to be represented by genuine people.

He said:

We cannot allow a person to steal because they want to feed their family or because they are poor.

The party constitution is clear if you cease to be a member of the party you have expelled yourself.

Those that were recalled had ceased to be members of the MDC-T. They said they are members of Nelson Chamisa whose party name is yet to be known.

Even the country’s constitution is clear and provides for recall. In fact, this is not the first time that people have been recalled.

You will remember that president Morgan Tsvangirai recalled Tendai Biti and other MPs from Parliament.

Chamisa himself recalled Dr Khupe from Parliament. In 2020 he wanted to recall Morgen Komichi, Elias Mudzuri and Douglas Mwonzora from Parliament but he failed. So this is not a new thing.

ZANU PF also recalled some of its MPs from Parliament. I don’t know why it has become an issue when Mwonzora and Komichi also want to recall people.

-OpenParly