Manhunt For MDC Alliance Activists

By A Correspondent- Police have launched a manhunt for over 70 MDC Alliance supporters who engaged in a voter registration campaign in Chitungwiza over the weekend.

Seven activists were arrested and yesterday, five of them were granted $6 000 bail each by Chitungwiza magistrate Sheunesu Matova and ordered to report to Zengeza Police Station once a week.

Among the arrested were juveniles aged 16 and 17 who were released into the custody of their parents. They are facing a charge of participating in a public gathering with intent to promote public violence.

The seven were represented by Tapiwa Muchineripi of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

According to State papers, Detective Constable Lovemore Machazire stationed at CID Law and Order Harare, who is the investigating officer, said the activists were arrested after a tip-off as they were in a procession, clad in T-shirts inscribed Register to Vote at the front and Ngaapinde Hake Chamisa at the back, while chanting MDC Alliance slogans.

“On October 16, 2021, around 1230hrs, the accused persons and their accomplices, who are still at large, numbering about 80 convened in Unit D Seke, Chitungwiza and conducted a procession along Hadzinanhanga Road heading towards Unit J Seke,” the papers read in part.

They are accused of breaching peace or bigotry.-Newsday