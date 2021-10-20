Chamisa Escapes Another Mutare Assassination Attempt

By A Correspondent- The opposition MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa has managed to escape after a suspected Zanu PF mob tried to block his path in Makoni, Manicaland.

Zanu PF has been attacking the opposition leader since last week.

Chamisa is in Manicaland touring the province. The alleged blockade comes barely hours after MDC Alliance claimed that Chamisa was narrowly missed by a bullet shot at his car in an attempted assassination attempt. His party announced Wednesday:

Zanu PF thugs have unleashed an orgy of violence & mounted an illegal ambush at the Troutbeck turn off en route to Nyanga. They are armed with machetes & weapons. Civilians are being searched & the movement of vehicles has been blocked. No reaction from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Reports suggest that the mob tried to block Chamisa’s path with a diagonally parked Mitsubishi with its bonnet open.

Surprisingly, the alleged attacks come when a United Nations special rapporteur, Alena Douhan, is in the country to assess the impact of sanctions that were imposed on the country over the deteriorating democratic space.

Douhan’s report will likely result in the removal of sanctions if there is proof that the sanctions are affecting the general populace.